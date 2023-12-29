The Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Nashville's Forsberg has collected 22 assists and 16 goals in 35 games. That's good for 38 points.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists.

This season, Nashville's Roman Josi has 28 points, courtesy of seven goals (fourth on team) and 21 assists (second).

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 this season, collecting 244 saves and giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's leading contributors with 34 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Dylan Larkin has chipped in with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists).

Shayne Gostisbehere's total of 26 points is via seven goals and 19 assists.

Alex Lyon (4-3-0) has a goals against average of 2.1 on the season. His .932% save percentage is second-best in the NHL.

Predators vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 24th 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 19th 30.1 Shots 30 22nd 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 13th 21.99% Power Play % 20.63% 16th 16th 79.84% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 25th

