The Oregon State Beavers are double-digit underdogs (+10.5) in this year's Sun Bowl, where they will meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The contest will kick off from the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on CBS. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 46.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Oregon State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Beavers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

