The Sun Bowl will feature the Notre Dame Fighting Irish squaring off against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 39.1 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth-best with 16.6 points allowed per game) this season. Oregon State is putting up 33.8 points per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 21.5 points per contest (34th-ranked) on defense.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (50th) 282.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (20th) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (35th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 23 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (44th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 2,689 yards (224.1 ypg) on 191-of-301 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 210 times for 1,341 yards (111.8 per game), scoring 18 times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 56 times for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's 484 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 catches and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 422 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rico Flores Jr.'s 27 catches have turned into 392 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Oregon State with 2,638 yards on 180-of-315 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 219 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 194 times for 1,185 yards (98.8 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has run for 500 yards across 90 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 718 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Silas Bolden has 51 receptions (on 91 targets) for a total of 718 yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling's 53 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

