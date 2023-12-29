How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (5-6) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score just 1.0 more point per game (64.2) than the Colonials allow (63.2).
- IUPUI has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
- Robert Morris' record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
- The 61.3 points per game the Colonials put up are 19.2 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (80.5).
- This season the Colonials are shooting 38.5% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jaguars concede.
- The Jaguars make 38.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Colonials' defensive field-goal percentage.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)
- Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|W 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 84-74
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|L 85-49
|Massimino Court
|12/29/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
