Friday's Horizon schedule includes the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) facing the IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 18.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Wolterman: 9.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Faith Stinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Naomi Barnwell: 9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Danielle Vuletich: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Simone Morris: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Louella Allana: 5.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

