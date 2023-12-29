IUPUI vs. Robert Morris December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon schedule includes the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) facing the IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 9.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Naomi Barnwell: 9.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Danielle Vuletich: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Simone Morris: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Louella Allana: 5.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alejandra Mastral: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.