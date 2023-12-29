The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will look to stop a 13-game losing streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum as only 1.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Detroit Mercy -1.5 141.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 141.5 points.

IUPUI's games this year have had a 144.8-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

IUPUI has only covered the spread one time in nine opportunities this year.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 3-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-8-0 mark of IUPUI.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Detroit Mercy 6 46.2% 61.4 128.6 77.8 155.4 142.7 IUPUI 3 33.3% 67.2 128.6 77.6 155.4 142.1

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Titans had nine wins in 22 games against the spread last year in Horizon League games.

The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 77.8 the Titans allow to opponents.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Detroit Mercy 3-10-0 0-2 6-7-0 IUPUI 1-8-0 1-7 5-4-0

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Detroit Mercy IUPUI 9-5 Home Record 4-9 5-13 Away Record 0-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

