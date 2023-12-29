How to Watch IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Titans have given up to their opponents (48%).
- IUPUI is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 255th.
- The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 77.8 the Titans give up to opponents.
- IUPUI has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- At home IUPUI is putting up 72 points per game, eight more than it is averaging away (64).
- At home the Jaguars are conceding 68.8 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.2).
- IUPUI sinks more 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.2%) than on the road (23.9%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 73-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|W 90-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
