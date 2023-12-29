The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will be attempting to halt a 13-game losing skid when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Titans have given up to their opponents (48%).
  • IUPUI is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 255th.
  • The Jaguars' 67.2 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 77.8 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • IUPUI has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home IUPUI is putting up 72 points per game, eight more than it is averaging away (64).
  • At home the Jaguars are conceding 68.8 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are on the road (86.2).
  • IUPUI sinks more 3-pointers at home (3.8 per game) than on the road (3.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (23.2%) than on the road (23.9%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Minnesota L 101-65 Williams Arena
12/16/2023 Lindenwood L 73-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/21/2023 Defiance W 90-67 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/29/2023 Detroit Mercy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/31/2023 Cleveland State - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

