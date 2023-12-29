Friday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) and the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Detroit Mercy coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no set line.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, IUPUI 70

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Detroit Mercy (-2.4)

Detroit Mercy (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

IUPUI has compiled a 1-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Detroit Mercy is 3-10-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jaguars are 5-4-0 and the Titans are 6-7-0. IUPUI is 1-8 against the spread and 1-8 overall over its past 10 contests, while Detroit Mercy has gone 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 67.2 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball). They have a -135 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

IUPUI grabs 29.9 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

IUPUI knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than its opponents (7.5).

The Jaguars score 87.3 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball), while allowing 100.8 points per 100 possessions (345th in college basketball).

IUPUI and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) and force 13.5 (75th in college basketball action).

