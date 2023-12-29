The Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) at Assembly Hall on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -12.5 162.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 162.5 points two times this season (in 10 games).

The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 146.6, 15.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

This season, Indiana has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.

The Hoosiers have been at least a -800 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 162.5 % of Games Over 162.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 2 20% 74.3 159.7 72.3 148.6 142 Kennesaw State 5 50% 85.4 159.7 76.3 148.6 157.7

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Hoosiers score 74.3 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Owls give up.

When Indiana scores more than 76.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 5-5-0 1-3 5-5-0 Kennesaw State 6-4-0 0-0 8-2-0

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana Kennesaw State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-7 Away Record 10-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

