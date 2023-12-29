Indiana vs. Kennesaw State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 29
The Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) at Assembly Hall on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 162.5.
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-12.5
|162.5
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 162.5 points two times this season (in 10 games).
- The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 146.6, 15.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Hoosiers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
- This season, Indiana has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.
- The Hoosiers have been at least a -800 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.9% chance of a victory for Indiana.
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 162.5
|% of Games Over 162.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|2
|20%
|74.3
|159.7
|72.3
|148.6
|142
|Kennesaw State
|5
|50%
|85.4
|159.7
|76.3
|148.6
|157.7
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- The Hoosiers score 74.3 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Owls give up.
- When Indiana scores more than 76.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|5-5-0
|1-3
|5-5-0
|Kennesaw State
|6-4-0
|0-0
|8-2-0
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|Kennesaw State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-7
|Away Record
|10-6
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
