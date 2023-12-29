Indiana vs. Kennesaw State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) go up against the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kennesaw State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-12.5)
|161.5
|-880
|+580
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Hoosiers' 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Kennesaw State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- Owls games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- Bookmakers rate Indiana much higher (61st in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).
- Bookmakers have moved the Hoosiers' national championship odds down from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +18000. Among all teams in the country, that is the fourth-biggest change.
- Indiana has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
