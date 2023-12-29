The Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) go up against the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kennesaw State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline FanDuel Indiana (-12.5) 161.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Indiana has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Hoosiers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Kennesaw State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

Owls games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Bookmakers rate Indiana much higher (61st in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).

Bookmakers have moved the Hoosiers' national championship odds down from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +18000. Among all teams in the country, that is the fourth-biggest change.

Indiana has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.