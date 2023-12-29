The Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on B1G+.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Owls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 240th.

The 74.3 points per game the Hoosiers average are the same as the Owls allow.

Indiana is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana posted 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.2).

At home, Indiana sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (4.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

