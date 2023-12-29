Friday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3) and Kennesaw State Owls (9-4) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 85-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Kennesaw State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-14.3)

Indiana (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.1

Indiana has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Kennesaw State is 6-4-0. The Hoosiers are 5-5-0 and the Owls are 8-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +25 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.3 points per game (197th in college basketball) and give up 72.3 per outing (214th in college basketball).

Indiana is 241st in the nation at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.3 its opponents average.

Indiana connects on 4.3 three-pointers per game (356th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (296th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers average 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (164th in college basketball), and allow 93 points per 100 possessions (264th in college basketball).

Indiana has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (144th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

