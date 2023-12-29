Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon State Beavers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field in the Sun Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Indiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)
