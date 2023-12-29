The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 150.5 for the matchup.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -17.5 150.5

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville has played six games this season that have gone over 150.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Evansville's matchups this season is 153.0, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Evansville has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati has covered less often than Evansville this season, tallying an ATS record of 5-6-0, compared to the 8-3-0 mark of Evansville.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 7 63.6% 82.6 165.1 66.5 137 147.2 Evansville 6 54.5% 82.5 165.1 70.5 137 145.7

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces' 82.5 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 66.5 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Evansville has put together an 8-2 ATS record and a 10-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 5-6-0 3-2 7-4-0 Evansville 8-3-0 0-1 5-6-0

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Evansville 16-3 Home Record 3-10 5-7 Away Record 1-14 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

