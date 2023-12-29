Evansville vs. Cincinnati December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) will meet the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 14.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Newman III: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jizzle James: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Evansville vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|17th
|86.1
|Points Scored
|82.2
|48th
|61st
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|13th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|37.9
|130th
|14th
|12.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|227th
|81st
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|238th
|35th
|17
|Assists
|16.2
|53rd
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|10.2
|57th
