The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • This season, Evansville has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 242nd.
  • The Purple Aces' 82.5 points per game are 16 more points than the 66.5 the Bearcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Evansville is putting up more points at home (88.8 per game) than on the road (72.8).
  • In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are allowing 11 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (76.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Evansville knocks down fewer treys away (7 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a lower percentage away (29.2%) than at home (35.2%) too.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine W 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin W 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech W 82-51 Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
1/6/2024 Murray State - Ford Center

