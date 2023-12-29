The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

This season, Evansville has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 242nd.

The Purple Aces' 82.5 points per game are 16 more points than the 66.5 the Bearcats allow.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Evansville is putting up more points at home (88.8 per game) than on the road (72.8).

In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are allowing 11 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (76.2).

Beyond the arc, Evansville knocks down fewer treys away (7 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a lower percentage away (29.2%) than at home (35.2%) too.

