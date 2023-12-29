How to Watch Evansville vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- This season, Evansville has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 242nd.
- The Purple Aces' 82.5 points per game are 16 more points than the 66.5 the Bearcats allow.
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Evansville is 10-1.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Evansville is putting up more points at home (88.8 per game) than on the road (72.8).
- In 2023-24 the Purple Aces are allowing 11 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (76.2).
- Beyond the arc, Evansville knocks down fewer treys away (7 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a lower percentage away (29.2%) than at home (35.2%) too.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-91
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/6/2024
|Murray State
|-
|Ford Center
