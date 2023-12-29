In this year's Gator Bowl, the Clemson Tigers are strong favorites (-7) over the Kentucky Wildcats. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-7) 47.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-7) 47.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Tigers are 5-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • Kentucky has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Kentucky
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.