When the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Carrier score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • In one of 31 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

