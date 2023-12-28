Porter County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Porter County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Porter County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hebron, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
