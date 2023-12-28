Pacers vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 28
Ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls (14-18), the Indiana Pacers (15-14) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 at United Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their last outing on Tuesday, the Pacers earned a 123-117 win over the Rockets. Tyrese Haliburton's team-high 33 points paced the Pacers in the win.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bruce Brown
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.7
|4.7
|3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Nikola Vucevic: Questionable (Adductor), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.