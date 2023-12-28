Pacers vs. Bulls December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Central Division rivals face one another when the Chicago Bulls (10-16) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at United Center, tipping off on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.
Pacers vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 26.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game. He's also draining 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 triples per game (second in league).
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 26.9% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.
- DeMar DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Coby White puts up 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).
- Patrick Williams averages 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.
- Andre Drummond averages 6.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.8 boards.
Pacers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pacers
|109.7
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|113.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|125.5
|44.7%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
