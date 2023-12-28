The Indiana Pacers (15-14) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-18) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Pacers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 119 - Pacers 118

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)

Bulls (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Bulls (16-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 1.7% less often than the Pacers (15-14-0) this season.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (58.8%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Indiana does it more often (72.4% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).

The Pacers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, better than the .421 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (8-11).

Pacers Performance Insights

Because of the Pacers' defensive struggles this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 125.5 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks best in the league putting 126.3 points per game.

While Indiana is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 40 (second-worst), it ranks eighth in the league with 42.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pacers have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 30.5 per game (best in NBA).

Indiana ranks 13th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 13.7 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Pacers, who are making 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-best in NBA) and shooting 38.2% from three-point land (fourth-best).

