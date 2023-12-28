Today's NBA lineup features eight contests, including a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 23-6

23-6 DET Record: 2-28

2-28 BOS Stats: 120.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (third)

120.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (third) DET Stats: 109.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 4.3 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -16.5

BOS -16.5 BOS Odds to Win: -2000

-2000 DET Odds to Win: +1000

+1000 Total: 231.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks travel to face the Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 22-7

22-7 DAL Record: 18-13

18-13 MIN Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (first)

113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (first) DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Karl-Anthony Towns (22.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.9 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -9.5

MIN -9.5 MIN Odds to Win: -400

-400 DAL Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 228.5 points

The Chicago Bulls face the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers go on the road to face the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 14-18

14-18 IND Record: 15-14

15-14 CHI Stats: 110.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

110.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) IND Stats: 126.3 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.5 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -2.5

IND -2.5 IND Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 241.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hit the road the Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 17-14

17-14 UTA Record: 13-18

13-18 NO Stats: 115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th) UTA Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.3 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -8.5

NO -8.5 NO Odds to Win: -350

-350 UTA Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 238.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 22-10

22-10 MEM Record: 10-19

10-19 DEN Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)

115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (fourth) MEM Stats: 107.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7.5

DEN -7.5 DEN Odds to Win: -300

-300 MEM Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 225.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs take to the home court of the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 8-21

8-21 SA Record: 4-25

4-25 POR Stats: 108.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (18th)

108.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (18th) SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.2 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Jerami Grant (22.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.5 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.3 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: POR -4.5

POR -4.5 POR Odds to Win: -190

-190 SA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 233.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 15-15

15-15 MIA Record: 18-12

18-12 GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (19th)

117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (19th) MIA Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.4 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -2.5

GS -2.5 GS Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 226.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets travel to face the Lakers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 16-15

16-15 CHA Record: 7-21

7-21 LAL Stats: 114.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (17th)

114.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (17th) CHA Stats: 110.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG) CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (22.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -13.5

LAL -13.5 LAL Odds to Win: -1000

-1000 CHA Odds to Win: +625

+625 Total: 228.5 points

