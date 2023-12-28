The Kansas State Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will oppose the NC State Wolfpack. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 47.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-3.5) 47.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends

Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Wildcats are 6-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

NC State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this year.

The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Kansas State & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

