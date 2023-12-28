The Indiana Pacers, Andrew Nembhard included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nembhard, in his most recent action, had 11 points and six assists in a 123-117 win over the Rockets.

Now let's dig into Nembhard's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Andrew Nembhard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.6 7.2 Rebounds 2.5 1.7 1.5 Assists 6.5 4.2 4.2 PRA -- 13.5 12.9 PR -- 9.3 8.7



Andrew Nembhard Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Nembhard has made 3.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.6% of his team's total makes.

The Pacers rank 15th in possessions per game with 106.4. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Bulls allow 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls give up 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding 27.4 assists per contest, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Andrew Nembhard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 21 6 1 2 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.