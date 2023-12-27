Predators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) host the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Predators (+115)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.
- The Predators have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville's games this season have had over 6 goals 20 of 34 times.
Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Predators Player Props
Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|110 (8th)
|Goals
|106 (14th)
|108 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (16th)
|28 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (11th)
|19 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators went 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville has gone over the total three times.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.
- The Predators' 106 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- The Predators have allowed 104 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +2.
