The Holiday Bowl features a showdown between the Louisville Cardinals (who are 6.5-point favorites) and the USC Trojans on December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the game.

Louisville vs. USC game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Louisville vs. USC statistical matchup

Louisville USC 420.4 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (15th) 307.3 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.8 (121st) 176.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (91st) 244 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (5th) 17 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (53rd) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

Louisville leaders

The Cardinals' offense has been led by Jawhar Jordan, who has scampered for 1,128 yards (86.8 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he's generated in the ground attack, Jordan has 21 grabs (on 27 targets) for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Jack Plummer has hit the gridiron for 13 games in 2023, and he's aired it out for 3,063 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 63.5% completion percentage.

As a runner, Plummer has scrambled for 42 yards (0.5 YPC) and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has tallied 649 rushing yards (49.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns while averaging 6 yards per carry in 13 games for the Cardinals.

Guerendo has contributed 192 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 17 grabs in the receiving game.

USC leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 3,633 yards (302.8 per game), completing 68.4% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.

In 12 games, MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 820 yards (68.3 per game) and nine TDs.

Lloyd also has 13 catches for 232 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Brenden Rice has 45 catches for 791 yards (65.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

