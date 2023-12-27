Jackson County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Jackson County, Indiana today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Conference: Hoosier Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.