The Houston Rockets (15-12) and Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (14-14) collide with at Toyota Center on Tuesday, December 26, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Toyota Center

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1133.7 1087.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.2 40.3 Fantasy Rank 20 8

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12.0 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

The Pacers put up 126.5 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential.

Indiana averages 39.8 rebounds per game (29th in league) while conceding 42.6 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

The Pacers hit 3.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.4 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.

Indiana has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (13th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 9.2 boards per game.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 107.7 per contest (second in the league).

Houston ranks fifth in the league at 45.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 44 its opponents average.

The Rockets knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.2 more than their opponents (11.1). They are shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (19th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.6%.

Houston has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (10th in NBA play) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 2.8 3.7 Usage Percentage 26.9% 27.2% True Shooting Pct 63.5% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 15.5% Assist Pct 48.8% 27.9%

