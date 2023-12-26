Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (15-12) and Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (14-14) collide with at Toyota Center on Tuesday, December 26, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1133.7
|1087.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|47.2
|40.3
|Fantasy Rank
|20
|8
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12.0 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).
- The Pacers put up 126.5 points per game (first in league) while allowing 125.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential.
- Indiana averages 39.8 rebounds per game (29th in league) while conceding 42.6 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.
- The Pacers hit 3.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.4 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.
- Indiana has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (13th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 9.2 boards per game.
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 107.7 per contest (second in the league).
- Houston ranks fifth in the league at 45.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 44 its opponents average.
- The Rockets knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.2 more than their opponents (11.1). They are shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (19th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.6%.
- Houston has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (10th in NBA play) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in the league).
Tyrese Haliburton vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.8
|3.7
|Usage Percentage
|26.9%
|27.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.5%
|58.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.5%
|15.5%
|Assist Pct
|48.8%
|27.9%
