The Phoenix Suns (14-14) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Jusuf Nurkic, as they ready for a Monday, December 25 game against the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at Footprint Center, which begins at 10:30 PM ET.

The Suns dropped their most recent matchup 120-105 against the Kings on Friday. Kevin Durant's team-high 28 points paced the Suns in the losing effort.

The Mavericks enter this game following a 144-119 win against the Spurs on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored 39 points in the Mavericks' victory, leading the team.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Ankle 14.7 3.3 3.2 Jusuf Nurkic C Questionable Personal 12.1 10.3 3.9 Josh Okogie SG Questionable Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Dereck Lively C Questionable Ankle 8.9 7.7 1.1

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4.5 230.5

