Should you bet on Zack Moss scoring a touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moss has picked up a team-high 764 rushing yards (58.8 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Moss has also tacked on 27 catches for 192 yards (14.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Moss has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0 Week 13 @Titans 19 51 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 13 28 0 4 28 0 Week 15 Steelers 4 13 0 3 20 1

