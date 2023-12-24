Will Zack Moss Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Zack Moss and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Moss has season stats of 177 rushes for 764 yards and five TDs, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 27 catches on 37 targets for 192 yards.
Keep an eye on Moss' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Forearm
- The Colts have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Jonathan Taylor (FP/thumb): 100 Rush Att; 414 Rush Yds; 4 Rush TDs 16 Rec; 137 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Chase Brown
- Click Here for Chris Olave
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
Colts vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Moss 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|177
|764
|5
|4.3
|37
|27
|192
|2
Moss Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Texans
|18
|88
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|30
|122
|0
|2
|23
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|23
|165
|2
|2
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|7
|21
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|57
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|11
|66
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|7
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|8
|55
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 13
|@Titans
|19
|51
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|13
|28
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|4
|13
|0
|3
|20
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.