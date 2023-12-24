Zack Moss did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Moss' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the running game, Moss has season stats of 177 rushes for 764 yards and five TDs, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. He also has 27 catches on 37 targets for 192 yards.

Zack Moss Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Forearm

The Colts have one other running back on the injury list this week: Jonathan Taylor (FP/thumb): 100 Rush Att; 414 Rush Yds; 4 Rush TDs 16 Rec; 137 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Moss 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 177 764 5 4.3 37 27 192 2

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 8 55 0 2 15 0 Week 13 @Titans 19 51 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 13 28 0 4 28 0 Week 15 Steelers 4 13 0 3 20 1

