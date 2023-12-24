According to bookmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game's over/under has been listed at 41.5 points.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Seahawks as they ready for this matchup against the Titans. The Titans' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Seahawks.

Titans vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Tennessee has six wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Titans are 5-5.

Tennessee has seen five of its 14 games hit the over.

Seattle has posted a 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 3-3.

Six of Seattle's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

