Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly Women's OVC Power Rankings
Find out how each OVC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Power Rankings
1. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-5
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 116-55 vs Cornell (IA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
2. Morehead State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: W 83-28 vs Davis & Elkins
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
3. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 78-67 vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Little Rock
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
4. UT Martin
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 67-62 vs Arkansas State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
5. Little Rock
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 63-52 vs Duquesne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
6. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 86-37 vs Brescia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29
7. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 74-44 vs Evansville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: L 76-64 vs Wisconsin
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: W 106-38 vs Harris-Stowe
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
10. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: W 86-79 vs UT Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Martin
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
11. Lindenwood (MO)
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: L 100-45 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.