Michael Pittman Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts match up against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Pittman's stats on this page.

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittman's season stats include 1062 yards on 99 receptions (10.7 per catch) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 143 times.

Keep an eye on Pittman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pittman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 143 99 1,062 468 4 10.7

Pittman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 4 78 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.