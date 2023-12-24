Kylen Granson has a difficult matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 199.5 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Granson has put together 270 receiving yards (after 23 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 39 times, and is averaging 22.5 yards per game.

Granson vs. the Falcons

Granson vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 199.5 passing yards the Falcons yield per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Falcons have the No. 20 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.4 per game).

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Granson Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this year, Granson has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Granson has 8.0% of his team's target share (39 targets on 490 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Granson, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (3.0%).

With five red zone targets, Granson has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

