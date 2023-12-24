Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 112.2 per game.

Taylor has amassed 414 yards on 100 rushes (59.1 ypg). He's found the end zone four times. Taylor has also reeled in 16 passes for 137 yards (19.6 ypg) and one score.

Taylor vs. the Falcons

Taylor vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has given up one or more rushing TDs to five opposing players this year.

The Falcons have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Falcons surrender 112.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored five touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his seven opportunities this season (57.1%).

The Colts have passed 55.8% of the time and run 44.2% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 388 rushes this season. He's taken 100 of those carries (25.8%).

Taylor has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (15.2%).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (24.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 91 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 23 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs

