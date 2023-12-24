Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 contest against the Atlanta Falcons (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Taylor's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Taylor has run for 414 yards on 100 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 16 catches (19 targets) for 137 yards.
Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Colts this week:
- Zack Moss (DNP/forearm): 177 Rush Att; 764 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 27 Rec; 192 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Colts vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Taylor 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|100
|414
|4
|4.1
|19
|16
|137
|1
Taylor Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|18
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|19
|0
|5
|46
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|75
|1
|3
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|12
|95
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|18
|47
|0
|5
|22
|1
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|23
|69
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|15
|91
|2
|0
|0
|0
