Gardner Minshew has a difficult matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 199.5 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

This season, Minshew has recorded passing 2,739 yards (210.7 per game), going 257-for-406 (63.3%) through the air with 14 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Minshew has chipped in on the ground, too, with 57 yards (4.4 per game) on 27 carries and three TDs.

Minshew vs. the Falcons

Minshew vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed one opposing player to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Falcons have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Falcons have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

The 199.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 20th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (19 total passing TDs).

Gardner Minshew Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 219.5 (-115)

219.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Minshew Passing Insights

Minshew has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of 10 opportunities this season.

The Colts pass on 55.8% of their plays and run on 44.2%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

With 406 attempts for 2,739 passing yards, Minshew is 21st in NFL play with 6.7 yards per attempt.

In nine of 13 games this year, Minshew completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 17 of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (51.5%).

Minshew has passed 55 times out of his 406 total attempts while in the red zone (38.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Gardner Minshew Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Minshew Rushing Insights

Minshew has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (40.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Minshew has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has seven red zone rushing carries (8.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Minshew's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 18-for-28 / 215 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-39 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-42 / 312 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-41 / 251 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-28 / 194 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

