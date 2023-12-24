Colts vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts. As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Falcons, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Colts vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-1.5)
|44.5
|-116
|-102
Indianapolis vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
Colts vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Indianapolis' record against the spread in 2023 is 9-5-0.
- The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or greater is 4-5.
- This year, 10 of Indianapolis' 14 games have hit the over.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 4-10-0 this season.
- As a 1-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have two wins ATS (2-8).
- Five of Atlanta's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).
Colts Player Props
