The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Colts Insights

The Colts average 24.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the Falcons surrender (19.9).

The Colts collect 27.9 more yards per game (339.6) than the Falcons allow per matchup (311.7).

This year Indianapolis racks up 114.7 rushing yards per game, 2.5 more yards than Atlanta allows (112.2).

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Colts Away Performance

The Colts' average points scored (22.1) and conceded (22.4) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 24.6 and 24.5, respectively.

The Colts accumulate 303.3 yards per game in road games (36.3 less than their overall average), and concede 338.1 in road games (9.4 less than overall).

Indianapolis racks up 223.6 passing yards per game away from home (1.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 207.3 on the road (12.8 less than overall).

The Colts' average yards rushing on the road (79.7) is lower than their overall average (114.7). But their average yards allowed on the road (130.9) is higher than overall (127.4).

The Colts convert 34.3% of third downs on the road (1.8% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.3% in road games (1.1% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Tennessee W 31-28 CBS 12/10/2023 at Cincinnati L 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Pittsburgh W 30-13 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 12/31/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 1/7/2024 Houston - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.