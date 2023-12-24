The Indianapolis Colts' (8-6) injury report heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) currently has nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Watch the Colts in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Colts are coming off of a 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their last outing, the Falcons were knocked off by the Carolina Panthers 9-7.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Zack Moss RB Forearm Out Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jack Anderson OG Illness Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Segun Olubi LB Hip Out Matt Gay K Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Eric Johnson DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keith Smith FB Ankle Doubtful Kaleb McGary OT Knee Questionable Jake Matthews OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Pinion P NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Calais Campbell DL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Back Questionable David Onyemata DL Ankle Questionable Chris Lindstrom OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Drew Dalman OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Colts vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Falcons or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colts Season Insights

The Colts are compiling 339.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 347.5 total yards per game (21st-ranked).

The Colts are generating 24.6 points per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.5 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

From an offensive angle, the Colts are putting up 224.9 passing yards per game (18th-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (220.1 passing yards surrendered per game).

With 114.7 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks 13th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, giving up 127.4 rushing yards per game.

The Colts have recorded 24 forced turnovers (third in NFL) and committed 20 turnovers (18th in NFL) this season for a +4 turnover margin that ranks 10th in the NFL.

Colts vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)

Falcons (-2.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Colts (+125)

Falcons (-145), Colts (+125) Total: 44.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.