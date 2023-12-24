All of Chigoziem Okonkwo's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Okonkwo has been targeted 63 times and has 43 catches for 395 yards (9.2 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for six yards.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Titans have listed six other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (questionable/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (questionable/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Okonkwo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 43 395 184 0 9.2

Okonkwo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 36 0

