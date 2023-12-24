Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Women's Big East Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big East and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big East Power Rankings
1. UConn
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 111-34 vs Toronto Metropolitan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Marquette
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SNY
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 58-46 vs South Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: St. John's (NY)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. Marquette
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: W 67-39 vs Bucknell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SNY
4. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 57-49 vs Georgetown
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Providence
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Villanova
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: W 74-60 vs La Salle
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Xavier
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. DePaul
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 76-55 vs Xavier
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
7. Georgetown
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: L 57-49 vs Seton Hall
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: W 75-56 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Creighton
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FloHoops
9. Butler
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: W 69-49 vs Ohio
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Providence
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: L 53-51 vs Kennesaw State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Seton Hall
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Xavier
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: L 76-55 vs DePaul
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.