Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big East this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big East: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 81-51 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Creighton

Creighton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

9-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big East: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 68-66 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big East: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's

Next Game

Opponent: DePaul

DePaul Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

4. Villanova

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 21-10

9-4 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big East: +375

+375 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th

40th Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: Xavier

Xavier Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

5. Xavier

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-6 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big East: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

6. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: L 69-65 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: Hofstra

Hofstra Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-3 | 17-13 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's

@ St. John's Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

8. Providence

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-12

11-2 | 19-12 Odds to Win Big East: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler

Next Game

Opponent: Seton Hall

Seton Hall Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

9. Seton Hall

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-17

8-5 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big East: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

10. Georgetown

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23

7-6 | 8-23 Odds to Win Big East: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: Creighton

Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

11. DePaul

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-27

2-9 | 4-27 Odds to Win Big East: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 84-48 vs Villanova

Next Game