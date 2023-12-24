Alec Pierce has a tough matchup when his Indianapolis Colts play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 199.5 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Pierce's 28 grabs (on 53 total targets) have led to 426 yards receiving (and an average of 30.4 per game) and one score.

Pierce vs. the Falcons

Pierce vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Pierce will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons concede 199.5 passing yards per contest.

The Falcons have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.4 per game).

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pierce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

Pierce has 10.8% of his team's target share (53 targets on 490 passing attempts).

He has 426 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank 49th in NFL play with 8.0 yards per target.

Pierce, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.0% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Pierce has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

