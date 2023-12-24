Which basketball team is on top of the ACC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

8-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win ACC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 78-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: Queens

Queens Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: The CW

2. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

8-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 81-69 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-1 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 109-79 vs Queens

Next Game

Opponent: Radford

Radford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

4. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

9-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: W 62-48 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: The CW

5. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

9-3 | 21-10 Odds to Win ACC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 77-55 vs American

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Virginia

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win ACC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: L 77-54 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Wake Forest

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

8-3 | 19-12 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 91-68 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. NC State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: W 83-66 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

9. Syracuse

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-14

9-3 | 16-14 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 83-71 vs Niagara

Next Game

Opponent: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: The CW

10. Boston College

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 85-69 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ACC Network

11. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-16

9-2 | 15-16 Odds to Win ACC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: W 97-59 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: North Florida

North Florida Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-18

6-5 | 13-18 Odds to Win ACC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: W 67-61 vs Winthrop

Next Game

Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

8-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 72-64 vs Nevada

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

14. Louisville

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-7 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 95-76 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

15. Notre Dame

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-26

5-7 | 5-26 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 60-56 vs Marist

Next Game