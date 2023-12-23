When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Southern Indiana be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Southern Indiana ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 246

Southern Indiana's best wins

When Southern Indiana defeated the Wright State Raiders, who are ranked No. 185 in the RPI, on November 6 by a score of 67-63, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Madison Webb was the top scorer in the signature win over Wright State, dropping 13 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 250/RPI) on November 16

72-51 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 342/RPI) on December 9

Southern Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Screaming Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Southern Indiana is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Southern Indiana is facing the 172nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Screaming Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records above .500.

USI has 18 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Indiana's next game

Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:15 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:15 PM ET Location: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

