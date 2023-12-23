The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.0 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

