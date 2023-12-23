For bracketology analysis on Purdue Fort Wayne and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 44

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

Purdue Fort Wayne's best win of the season came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to the RPI. Purdue Fort Wayne claimed the 90-77 neutral-site win on November 26. That signature victory versus Western Kentucky featured a team-best 21 points from Audra Emmerson. Shayla Sellers, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 181/RPI) on November 15

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 185/RPI) on December 3

57-46 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on December 6

88-74 over Delaware (No. 215/RPI) on November 25

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 273/RPI) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Mastodons have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Purdue Fort Wayne gets the 163rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Mastodons' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records above .500.

IPFW has 19 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

